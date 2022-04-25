Help at hand for homeless graduate Gibson Nzimande as ex-UJ lecturer reaches out

Eyewitness News told the story of graduate Gibson Nzimande who has been living on the streets of Sandton after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Help has come for homeless graduate and waste recycler, Gibson Nzimande.

Nzimande's master's studies at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) had to placed on hold due to his financial situation after a family feud following his mother’s death saw him lose everything in 2019 – but he never gave up.

On Friday, Eyewitness News told the story of the 34-year-old who has been living on the streets of Sandton and caught the attention of his former lecturer at UJ, Brett Bennett.

"We set him up with clothes and we have been coordinating with the university and also just finding out this amazing story about this network he has and this resilience - it’s so emotional and we are so happy that he can restart," Bennett said.

Nzimade said that while he was forced onto the streets due to financial challenges, he never allowed this to bury his dream to one day become a lecturer.

"Challenges mustn't bury you but rather teach you a lesson. I took it as a challenge but for me it was something to grow me in life," Nzimande said.

A Crowdfunding initiative has been set up to help Nzimande.

