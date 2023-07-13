Helen Joseph Hospital 'guarantees continuous water supply' amid maintenance

Rand Water began its 58-hour project on Tuesday evening - and it's scheduled to last until tomorrow morning. Helen Joseph Hospital CEO Rodney Pheto said it was highly unlikely that the hospital would run out of water.

JOHANNESBURG – As water supply is set to return to many Johannesburg homes in about 24 hours' time, residents have been called on to be patient as repairs to major infrastructure continue.

Homes and businesses in the Johannesburg metro have seen supply cut to make way for the repairs.



Rand Water began its 58-hour project on Tuesday evening - and it's scheduled to last until Friday morning.

City of Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said while this may upset residents the maintenance of water infrastructure was crucial.

“We remain grateful to Rand Water for taking into account the importance of the renewal of the [water] infrastructure and ensuring that we face a discomfort for now, over a short period of time, than to face a possible Day Zero at a later stage…”

Water tankers have been sent to hospitals and various suburbs, but there are still concerns about supply in some quarters.

Joburg Water’s Ntshavheni Mukwevho says Rooderpoort and Randburg are among the areas that are most affected by Rand Water’s planned maintenance shutdown.. pic.twitter.com/gNo7PKwxE2 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2023

Helen Joseph Hospital CEO Rodney Pheto said he was concerned about the well-being of patients.

Pheto added that water at the facility was not just used for drinking, but it was the silver bullet to preventing cross infections.

“We also use water in theatre, during preparations for operations. We also use the water to wash the linen and also for operation facilities.”

But he said it was highly unlikely that the hospital would run out of water.

“We have the water tanker here so that it must continuously fill up all our tanks, which the capacity is at 250,000 litres. That is why we guarantee that we will have continuous supply of water to all the departments in the hospital.”

When Rand Water concludes its maintenance, it does not mean that the supply of water will immediately return to normal.

READ MORE: