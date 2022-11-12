Heavy rains expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend

The alert has been issued for residents to avoid particularly low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and heavy rainfall in some parts of Gauteng.

The sustained downpours are expected throughout this weekend.

Johannesburg Emergency Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says teams will remain on high alert this weekend - as the rains have already submerged some roads in water.

“So far, no major incidents have been reported. However, we’re monitoring all seven regions of the city, especially our most vulnerable communities our informal settlements since they are residing in floodline(s).”

He has encouraged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.