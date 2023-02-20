Heavy rainfall escalating pressure on power grid: Eskom

The power utility said that the heavy rain was causing a coal shortage, resulting in the further breakdown of some of its generating units.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the recent heavy rains across the country had put immense pressure on the national grid, adding to the ongoing power crisis.

The power utility announced the return of stage 6 load shedding from 8pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, where it would be reduced to stage 4 until further notice.

Eskom, then, did a U-turn on that plan, announcing that it would remain on stage 6 until further notice.

The power utility cited a further breakdown of generating units, where some breakdowns were caused by a shortage in coal supply.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: "The New Vaal Mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains.

“The three remaining units that are operating at minimum capacity are also at risk of the shutdown should the coal supply constraints not be resolved."

Eskom said that changes to the current level of power cuts might be announced at a moment's notice, due to the severe pressure on the power grid.