Heathfield High suspends classes after pupils clash with law enforcement

SGB member Brendon de Kock said officers had arrived at the school to search for contraband. There have been complaints about the conduct of the officers, as some of the female pupils said they were touched inappropriately.

CAPE TOWN - A member of the school governing body (SGB) at Heathfield High School in Cape Town said classes have been suspended for the day, following clashes between pupils from the school and law enforcement.

He said pupils were made aware of the visit the day before, but were not pleased with the officers’ conduct and a scuffle broke out: “Ten law enforcement vehicles, with at least 20 law enforcement individuals, searched the pupils for contraband, etc. The pupils were not happy as some of the girl pupils said they were touched inappropriately. From there, things just escalated.”