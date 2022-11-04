Health experts warn of likely measles outbreak beyond Limpopo

On October 31, the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) confirmed a measles outbreak in Limpopo after recording 12 positive cases in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - There is a high likelihood that the measles outbreak in Limpopo could spread to the rest of South Africa due to population movement.

This is the warning from infectious disease experts who spoke to Eyewitness News.

“Because measles is highly contagious and there is a lot of population movement within the country for various reasons, the risk of it spreading beyond Limpopo is really high and all provinces need to be on high alert,” said Dr Mercy Kamupira, a health specialist at the United Children’s Fund (Unicef) South Africa.

On October 31, the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) confirmed a measles outbreak in Limpopo after recording 12 positive cases in the province.

According to the NICD, measles is a highly contagious airborne disease caused by a virus.

Patients of the disease present with rash that looks like small, red, flat spots on the body.

The disease is easily preventable through a vaccine. In South Africa, children are given the Biovac vaccine at 6 months old and a booster at 12 months old free of charge.

However, Kamupira said not all children in the country receive the vaccination for various reasons.

“When children are not vaccinated against measles, they remain susceptible to the infection, they are what we call ‘non-immune individuals'. So when a virus is in a population with many such individuals it can spread such easily,” she said.

Professor Susan Goldstein, the deputy director at the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science, said provinces with low vaccination rates, like Limpopo, remain at higher risk of further outbreaks.

“Unfortunately, measles vaccination rates dropped during COVID-19 and have not yet returned to pre-COVID levels -which was not as good as it should be [at] 79% in 2019. What it means is that provinces vary a lot and Limpopo had a low base of 73.6% [for first-dose measles only].

“If you add in COVID - which has been shown to decrease access to routine vaccination services, this is a real problem and explains the outbreaks,” she said.

Goldstein said malnourished children were at a greater risk of suffering serious, and even fatal complications if they contract measles.

She said the only way to prevent the spread of the disease is to increase vaccination rates across the country.

Unlike COVID-19 vaccines, whose rates were restricted by misinformation, Goldstein said this was not the case regarding measles.

“There is no evidence that parents are hesitant about childhood vaccines. More important, is access to the immunisation, the cost of getting to clinics, vaccine stockouts, missing work, etc.

“In my view, the health departments do very little communication with communities about the incredible benefits of immunisation,” she said.