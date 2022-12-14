Health Dept says it's time to introduce NHI

According to officials, the controversial bill will be tabled in Parliament early next year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says it’s the right time for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

According to officials, the controversial bill will be tabled in Parliament early next year.

However, the department is still unable to provide the total cost figure of the NHI, saying this is because it will be implemented in various stages.

Deputy director-general responsible for the NHI in the health department, Doctor Nicholas Crisp, said that South Africa’s health system comes out as inefficient when outcomes are compared to input.

"At the moment, it’s very complicated. Nine provinces act with their own budgets. The 76 medical schemes act independently. Patients’ files are not transferred coherently between providers of care."

According to Crisp, the number of medical schemes is likely to reduce with the implementation of the NHI over time.

He said this was because medical schemes would only cover benefits that were not covered by the NHI.

He claimed that this would be cheaper for patients in the long run because administration costs associated with medical schemes would be decreased.