Health Department confirms 10 cases of cholera in Gauteng

According to the department, the latest cases followed baptism ceremonies in the province's rivers.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng has at least 10 known cases of cholera. So confirmed the national Department of Health.

The department announced an additional four infections on Wednesday. This came weeks after six other cases were detected in the province.

One person has so far died from the bacterial disease - which mainly spreads through contaminated water and food.

According to the Department of Health, the four new positive cholera cases followed baptism ceremonies at Gauteng’s rivers.

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale explained: “Cases number 7 and 8 are a couple from Diepsloot who were admitted at Helen Joseph Hospital on 21 March 2023 with acute watery diarrhoea and severe dehydration.

“Both the wife and the husband mentioned they were baptised at the Jukskei River where they also drank water from the river and experienced health complications…”

He said the woman who baptised the couple also tested positive for cholera.

“She also drank water from the same river during baptism. She was detected by the health response team during contact tracing and investigation having diarrhoea and vomiting.”

Mohale added that a 10-year-old child was also diagnosed in Katlehong – east of Johannesburg.

“It was also established that a girl and her mother were baptised with other church members at Klip River a week earlier. She was admitted and her test results confirmed positive.”

KEY FACTS ABOUT CHOLERA FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION