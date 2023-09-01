Heads must roll over Joburg CBD fire tragedy, says SA Council of Churches

A number of Gauteng faith-based organisations gathered on Albert Street to pay their respects to those who died in the building fire including 12 children.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) said heads need to roll over the Marshalltown fire that claimed 74 lives on Thursday.

SACC secretary general Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana spoke to Eyewitness News at the scene of the tragedy in Johannesburg’s CBD on Friday afternoon.

Mpumlwana said while faith-based organisations stand with those affected by the fatal fire, accountability is required.

“If this was a taxi, who's driving had led to so many people dying - what would happen? The taxi driver would probably be held for culpable homicide - the question is, who is driving these buildings?”

Earlier in the day, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said an investigation by police aimed to uncover the people behind the exploitation of those who illegally occupied the building was under way.

“Somebody has made money out of these people and it’s not only this building, it’s a whole lot of other buildings, including Berea and Hillbrow; it’s the same story.”

The building is owned by the City of Joburg but was hijacked by informal settlers, who were required to pay rent on a monthly basis.

