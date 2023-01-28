Head girl, head boy: Foundation pushes for inclusive & gender-neutral terms

This stems from an outcry that "head girl" and "head boy" reinforce the idea that leadership roles can only be occupied by people who conform to traditional gender roles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa has called on government to build an inclusive education system that will protect the rights of all learners, including those identifying with the LGBTQIA+ community.

This stems from an outcry that terms such as "head girl" and "head boy" reinforce the idea that leadership roles can only be occupied by people who conform to traditional gender roles.

The foundation’s deputy chairperson Hendrick Makaneta said this could be significantly harmful to learners who identify as non-binary or transgender, as it sends the message that they are not equal or capable of holding leadership positions.

The terms "head girl" and "head boy" are commonly used in schools to identify the learners who hold the highest positions of responsibility and authority within the student body.

“We must protect their right as well in order to build an inclusive education system because if you continue to use head boy and head girl it means such learners may not be able to participate fully in the leadership structures of learners within the terrain of education,” Makaneta said.

Makaneta said adopting gender-neutral terms and allowing pupils to self-identify their gender and leadership roles can create a more inclusive and equal school environment for all.