‘He had this respect’ – Slikour remembers late hip hop artists Tumi Tladi

JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends, and South Africa's entertainment industry have paid tribute to hip hop artist and choreographer Tumi Tladi.

Tladi passed away at the age of 30 on Sunday.

While it was an emotional day for those who gathered at Rivers Church in Sandton on Friday, his memorial was a reflection of his love for the arts.

He was celebrated with singing, dance and heartfelt messages from his loved ones both locally and globally.

Love like they are leaving tomorrow. Tumi Tladi (@Tumitladi) July 9, 2022

Always, no matter what



Fly high Tumi Tladi, Im going to miss you superstar pic.twitter.com/iCzRFCpCMj Cae (@fisher_caelyn) July 10, 2022

Hamba kahle ntwana Always had the greatest energy in the room. Happy we got to make some music together. So talented. Till next time Tumi Tladi pic.twitter.com/fo8fIJhw9v S.O.O.N 2 (@TouchlineTruth) July 11, 2022

Siyabonga Metane, popularly known as Slikour, was among the mourners who celebrated Tladi's contribution to South Africa's hip hop culture.

“And they were the guys that were running around and we were the guys behind the microphones. He had this respect and he understood… it was innate. You can’t explain it.”