Hawks swoop on director-general in the office of the KZN Premier

JOHANNESBURG - The director-general in the office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested in connection with tender fraud amounting to 37 million rand.

The Hawks say they also arrested a 47-year-old alleged accomplice on Monday. The pair face charges of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

A Hawks investigation shows that the Mhlathuze Water Board lost millions after tenders were awarded, without following due process.

It is alleged that a man visited the home of the bulk water supply board chairperson, after she reported allegations of tender corruption. The suspect allegedly claimed that he was from the National Intelligence Agency and worked with Mhkize. He allegedly threatened the chairperson with arrest, if she continued pursuing the matter.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said: "During investigation, it later emerged that the said person was not from the National Intelligence Agency and that he was in cahoots with persons implicated in the investigation".

Mbambo says Mkhize says the alleged accomplices joined two other suspects, who face charges of corruption, fraud, and money-laundering. She says more arrests are imminent.