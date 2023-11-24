Hawks seek public's help tracing suspect linked to Loyiso Nkohla's murder

The suspect, Mzubanzi Luyanda Chulayo also known as Maya or Sgwili has been identified as one of the four suspects in the Loyiso Nkohla murder case.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are requesting the assistance of the public in tracing a suspect linked to the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla.

Nkohla was killed in April at the Philippi train station, where he had been addressing a crowd of people.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani: "The Hawks have since been probing the case and they request anyone who might shed some light on the whereabouts of Mzubanzi to kindly contact the investigating officer Sergeant Sz Hlatshaneni at 082 479 6265."

Since Nkohla's murder, the Hawks have arrested Zukisa Tshabile, Mziyanda Mdlungu, and another suspect - a 39-year-old man in Peddie in the Eastern Cape, who was found dead in his holding cell last Friday.