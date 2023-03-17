Hawks asked to probe former Tshwane mayor Makwarela for fraud

The City of Tshwane believes it has overwhelming evidence and it wants to recoup the money paid to Murunwa Makwarela while he served as a councillor.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has asked the Hawks to probe former mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, for fraud.

Makwarela, who was mayor for less than two weeks, has been disqualified from holding public office because he is an unrehabilitated insolvent.

The disgraced Makwarela resigned after it was discovered that the insolvency rehabilitation certificate he produced was fake.

Tshwane municipal spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, said that based on the evidence before the city, Makwarela should never have been a sworn in as a PR councillor in 2021.

Makwarela later went on to serve as council Speaker for 14 months, a position which comes with an annual remuneration package of over R1 million.

Bokaba said that the Hawks would investigate whether Makwarela drew a government salary while knowing he was ineligible for the position he occupied.

"We have requested the Hawks to look into that matter to determine if there's any possible commission of fraud."

Bokaba said that the municipality had now resolved to vet all its public officials.