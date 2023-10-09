Harrowing details of pastor Gordon's murder emerge

The 22-year-old pastor from Randfontein was killed when one of the gunmen shot him in the neck.

JOHANNESBURG - Harrowing details of the tragic events when Pastor Dwayne Gordon was shot in cold blood at a church in Newlands have come to the fore.

Gordon was visiting the Eagle Christian Centre in Sophiatown on Friday night, and was preaching when a gang of armed men stormed the confines of the small church and fired several shots.

At the time, the service was being live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Bishop Randal Coetzee of Eagle Christian Centre describes the incident as a botched robbery.

He claimed the gunmen entered the church shortly after 8pm and ordered congregants to the floor as they began robbing them of their valuables.

Coetzee said Gordon’s killer became aggravated after Gordon looked at his face.

"While the prophet was looking at him, he just lifted a gun in our direction. A few seconds later, I heard the prophet breathing loudly. And we couldn’t even attend to him because this guy was still standing here with a gun."

Coetzee said the gunman demanded that no one pray - and those who were caught praying were shot.

"The pastor was stretching his hand to pray for the prophet and the gunman said, ‘don’t pray, I don’t want you to pray for him’ as he pointed the gun at our pastor."

Two other men were shot and injured during the incident.

No arrests have yet been made.