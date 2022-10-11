Sara-Jayne Makwala King | The Athlone-born musician celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday.

- Butler was born in Athlone in 1961 and celebrated in 61st birthday on Monday.

- The award-winning musician has enjoyed international success and lives in California.

- On Thursday, he is due to embark on 'Journey with Jonathan' a 10-day tour of the Cape Winelands and the Kruger National Park.

"Can't wait to see you Table Mountain."

Athlone-born music superstar Jonathan Butler was in mid-air when announced to his fans this week that he's heading home to Mzansi.

Butler, who has lived in the United States for several years, posted to his 66,000 followers that he was en route to South Africa on his birthday.

Posting from his business class seat, on board an Emirates flight the Sarah Sarah singer who turned 61 on Monday, wished himself a "happy birthday".

Butler, who resides in California, is travelling with his wife of nearly four years, Nadira.

It's believed the award-winning singer will also be embarking on Journey with Jonathan, a 10-day tour of the Cape Winelands and the Kruger National Park which gives fans the chance to travel with the singer to some of South Africa's best loved tourist spots.

Whatever his reason for returning to South Africa, it's good to have him home! Welcome back JB!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Happy return! SA's Johnathan Butler back home in time to celebrate birthday