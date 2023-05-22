Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Death toll climbs to 12

The Gauteng Department of Health’s spokesperson said as of Sunday night, 37 people were admitted to a hospital in the area and the hospital thus far saw 95 coming to seek medical attention since 15 May.

TSHWANE - The cholera death toll in Hammanskraal has risen to 12.

This is confirmation from the Gauteng Department of Health on Monday.

“As of last night, we have 37 people that have been admitted in hospital, and also we had 95 people that the hospital had seen who had come to seek medical attention since 15 May,” said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Residents in the region said they always knew the tap water in the area is not safe for consumption.

On Sunday, the Tshwane municipality released a health warning, urging residents not to drink water from the taps as it is not safe.

The City of Tshwane said response teams were dispatched and water samples collected for further testing.

In the meantime, water tankers were supplying residents in some areas.

Many residents in Hammanskraal stopped drinking the tap water a long time ago, resorting to bottled water.

A construction worker in the area said he read on Facebook about the cholera deaths, but he didn’t need government to tell him that the water was unsafe, as he could taste it himself.

“The water in Hammanskraal is not good for drinking, it’s only good for washing. We buy water from the shops because the water in the taps is not ideal – it looks dirty.”

A fruits and vegetables vendor who recently moved to Hammanskraal said she was warned to not drink water there.

“I have been here for three months, and I heard from people that the tap water here has a problem and can make you sick, so I buy my water. The water in the tap I only use to wash and cook after I’ve boiled it.”.

In 2019, the South African Human Rights Commission declared the water unsafe for human consumption, following research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.