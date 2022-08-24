HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng’s perspective problem

In the suburb of Meadowlands, Soweto, there’s a beauty salon called Dainty Palace – a small business that offers beauty-related services like getting your nails or lashes done and a spa. It’s operated by a young, black woman entrepreneur, known on Twitter as @YummydishLebo.

To advertise her services, she generally tweets about her trade on Twitter. The tweets contain information like how much a manicure costs, or how to make bookings, but the important and significant bit, is that almost every single one of them has this plea: Please support my small business.

@YummydishLebo has 1813 followers on the social media platform. Anyone who knows anything about engagement and audience reach will know that in the sphere of Twitter, this number is tiny. It means less engagement, fewer retweets and a slim opportunity to be seen or get more business.

But somehow, it was seen, and then it was attacked, by someone who has a mass following of close to 300,000 followers. More than that, she herself is a black woman, a successful academic with massive influence who should know better. She is none other than Prof Mamokghethi Phakeng, vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

The well-known academic has since deleted her original tweet.

But for absolutely no reason whatsoever, the high-profile professor decided to attack a young woman’s business by saying that she would never spend R200 on nails and that she had just set up an automatic debit order to support her own charity instead – a foundation that helps the marginalised get a formal higher education. The tweet was not just unfounded and unnecessary but downright shaming and it seems that that is exactly what Phakeng aimed for. The shaming of a fellow black woman, trying to support herself, with a business that is self-made, and calling for support.

Phakeng later clarified that what she meant was that she does support small businesses, just not ones that do nails, because it’s a waste of money. There was no apology issued and instead, she later posted videos of her visit to the said salon as a form of penance. But it seems that a very smart woman has missed a very simple point: No one cares if she chooses or doesn’t choose to get her nails done, what people care about is her influence, her potential to change the lives of others and support them and her responsibility to uplift – all of which she has seemingly yet to understand.

So here are some very basic, significant pointers and perspectives we can only hope a highly educated woman will understand:

Banks prefer not to work with small black-owned businesses. Support means these businesses are able to stay financially viable, grow, provide them access to more finances and create jobs. An overall win for the economy.

To make a point of supporting these small businesses is an active way of constructively lending a hand to minimizing the inequality in the income gap. A systemic problem that has existed for centuries and is most consequential to black women.

If we all do our part to help small, black-owned businesses, especially by women, we give them the freedom and ability to support their households, their children, and their education as well as tap into a market of bigger business categories so that we don’t have so much divineness and inequality in terms of access to education.



The last point is made final intentionally because it speaks to Phakengs posing as a philanthropist in education access. Fewer and fewer organisations and charities would need to exist if Phakeng used her power and her position to send the elevator up. Encouragement through entities of power means inspiration, determination and opportunity and capital… and with it the potential to afford higher education for themselves and their children.

No one asked you to get your nails done Prof. But in the future, if something must be tracked by you on social media, then let it be a retweet in support instead of shame.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa. Follow her on Twitter.