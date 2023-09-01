Gwamanda denies Joburg CBD fire linked to decline of the metro

Giving an update on Thursday on the ongoing emergency response to the Joburg CBD fire that has killed at least 74 people, Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda denied that the fire that razed the city-owned structure was linked to the decline of the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has reassured residents that it was tackling the collapse of infrastructure and the municipality's inability to deal with the years-long issue of hijacked buildings.

Giving an update on Thursday on the ongoing emergency response to the Joburg CBD fire that has killed at least 74 people, Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda denied that the fire that razed the city-owned structure was linked to the decline of the metro.

The tragedy in Marshalltown comes just weeks after a gas explosion ripped through the CBD, killing one person and leaving 48 others injured, while the source of methane gas is yet to be confirmed.

It also falls against the backdrop of Joburg's chronically unstable municipal government.

Gwamanda said the city and its aging infrastructure was being prioritised.

"All three spheres of government will be engaging to resolve on a long-lasting solution because we feel that it is prudent and critical for us to put measures in place to ensure that we do not experience the same situation again. The City of Johannesburg has indeed experienced a series of disasters, of tragedies, but as the executive we say, it ends today."

As search-and-recovery operations continue, with firefighters expected to pull out possibly more charred bodies, President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the emergency services for their efforts in battling the flames.

The president visited the site of the deadly fire on Thursday night.

"I'm told that as soon as the fire was reported, in 10 minutes the firefighters were here. The sad part is that as much as they fought the fire, they were not able to save everyone and some people were saved, up to 49, but it's sad that we've lost up to 74 people, some of them children, who must have died very, very tragically."