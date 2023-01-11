Gupta family's former Constantia mansion up for sale

The sprawling property in the upmarket Constantia suburb is expected to fetch at least R20 million.

CAPE TOWN - The Gupta family's former Cape Town mansion is up for sale.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom house is situated on prime real estate in the upper Constantia area.

The property forms part of assets seized by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2021, and is believed to have been obtained through one of their companies with the proceeds of crime.

The property, however, has fallen into a severe state of disrepair having remained vacant for a number of years.

A one-minute video posted on the property agent's website offers an aerial view of the exterior of the dilapidated thatched-roof house, set among high trees in an overgrown garden.

The 8 000 square metre erf also contains a one-bedroom cottage, a guard house, domestic quarters, a swimming pool and a pool room.

The house was once owned by Mark Thatcher, the son of the former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

But the filthy green pool, gaping holes in the thatched roof and water damage to the interior point to years of neglect.

Property agent, Richard Hardie has been handed sole mandate by the curator to sell the property.

"The structure is safe, it's sound. So, I think someone can take the structure of it. Obviously, it needs a new roof, everything inside needs to be stripped back but I believe the structure of the property is solid."

Hardie says he has already seen a steady stream of interest in the property, which is going for a fraction of what properties were worth in one of the city's prime residential streets.