Gun Free South Africa on WC crisis: 'Reducing access to guns, reduces violence'

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed during a media briefing on Tuesday that the Western Cape had seen over 100 killings in a week.

CAPE TOWN - Gun-Free South Africa (GFSA) is urging police to make more of an effort to recover illegal firearms in the Western Cape.

This follows a spate of shootings in Cape Town over the past two weeks.

It has further come to the fore that three more people shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Mfuleni on Tuesday.

The incident follows the killing of nine people, shot in the same manner in two separate incidents in Gugulethu last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, police confirmed another shooting in Milnerton, where a foreign national has been killed.

GFSA director Adele Kirsten said the shootings were a grim reminder that the country's in a gun violence epidemic.

"Guns are a prized commodity. They are durable, they are hardy and they are the weapon of choice for criminals. It's critical that Saps [South African Police Service] recover these weapons that were used in these mass shootings over the last 10 days."

Kirsten said when illegal guns aren’t confiscated - they are often passed on to other criminals.

"Reducing gun availability. Reducing access to guns is one of the most effective ways to reduce gun violence."

GFSA is urging the government to re-establish the specialist firearms unit in the Western Cape, Kirsten added.