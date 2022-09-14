Growing support for Masondo to be considered for ANC chairperson in December

David Masondo is being rallied by younger members of the organisation as a different option to the elders who are still clamouring for power.

JOHANNESBURG - While Stan Mathabatha and Gwede Mantashe have seemingly captured two of the African National Congress (ANC)'s most powerful provinces, there’s a growing agitation in some provinces for David Masondo - the custodian of political education in the party - to be considered for the position of national chairperson come December.

Masondo is being positioned as a possible third way which could see younger leaders being given more responsibilities in the ANC.

Nominations are kicking off where branches will select leaders - they want to consider taking the organisation forward.

The ANC holds its 55th national conference in December.

When Limpopo resolved on backing its chairperson Stan Mathabatha for the position of national chair of the ANC last week, it left behind another Limpopo-born leader whose eyes are set on the same position.

Even a member like Sello Peters, who hails from suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s region and who was once his biggest cheerleader, is changing tact.

He’s told Eyewitness News Masondo speaks to current challenges facing the ANC.

"We are not comparing comrade Masondo to any comrade, we are comparing comrade Masondo to the task at hand," Peters said.

Masondo, unlike Mathabatha and current chair Manatashe, hasn’t had a province coming out to support him but is believed to have sprinklings of support across regions in various provinces.

Some of his comrades have written him off, saying while he is a sober and better-equipped politician, conferences are about numbers and nothing else.