Group convicted of Glebelands hostel murders to learn their fate

The eight men convicted of various crimes including murder are set to be sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for killings that took place from 2014 to 2016.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg High Court is set to sentence eight men who were convicted of various offences linked to murders and attempted murders that took place at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi.



The offences took place between August 2014 and March 2016.

The eight men all lived at the hostel.

In handing down judgment in October last year, the court found the group had conspired to kill residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the hostel.



They killed nine people and injured seven others.



National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the men were also convicted of unlawful possession of a prohibited fire and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Together they face 22 charges.

Glebelands hostel in Umlazi south of Durban is made up of 71 blocks, and was originally built to house migrant workers. In 2017, it was reported to be home to roughly 20,000 people.