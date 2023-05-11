Grid will collapse if load shedding exemption order implemented, says Ramaphosa

In response to questions from Parliament on the country's energy crisis, Ramaphosa said investments to increase the country’s generation capacity are taking shape and should provide some relief.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the power grid would collapse if government implemented the recent high court judgment which orders government to exempt healthcare facilities from load shedding.

He also denied that government was not doing enough to end the electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa told the National Assembly on Thursday that investments to increase the country’s generation capacity were taking shape and should provide some relief.

He also said Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa had his work cut out for him as he tried to resolve the crisis.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions for oral reply in Parliament on the energy crisis.

“And it’s not being done in an arrogant way, in a way where we’re trying to second guess the court. It is actually being done to ensure we save the grid because otherwise it would collapse, if we were to implement that judgment in full.”

He added that locating the electricity ministry in the presidency would not diminish his accountability to Parliament, and that Parliament should come up with its own mechanisms.