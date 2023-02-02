‘Grateful, humbled’: SA student takes speech-language therapy research to the UK

Aldon Barend's research focussed on the breakdown of communication between nursing staff and speech-language therapists in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch University student is set to jet off to the United Kingdom to present research on communication practices between nursing personnel and speech-language therapists in South Africa.

Twenty-three-year-old Aldon Barend, now a speech-language therapy Masters degree student, will join other students from across the globe at the World Congress on Undergraduate Research at the University of Warwick in April.



The research, which was approved by the university’s health research ethics committee, formed part of Barend's research group’s undergraduate studies, and was conducted from October 2021 until October last year.

Barend, who hails from Calvinia in the Northern Cape, explained that their focus was on the breakdown of communication between nursing staff and speech-language therapists.

“Speech-language therapists will guide the nurses on how to treat the patients with the swallowing disorder, so if they don’t understand our instructions that we give them, it might be life-threatening for the patient with the swallowing and feeding disorder.”

Barend said they worked with the full spectrum of patients, from birth to geriatrics.

He explained the outcome of the research highlighted the breakdown in communication between the two professions, which could ultimately lead to life-threatening consequences for patients with feeding and swallowing difficulties.

“A big reason I would say is our current health sector. It’s not something that we really fix within in a day, but with further research, we can identify how we can improve on what we’ve currently found.”

The group assessed medical professionals across the country, in both the public and private health sectors at hospitals, day clinics, and nursing care homes.

Aldon Barend and his research groupmates' study on communication practices between nursing personnel and speech-language therapists has been selected to be presented at the University of Warwick. Picture: Eyewitness News/Kevin Brandt

Barend said one of the limitations of the study was the small sample size of about 20 responses.

“Our research opened a new, broad area of research to be studied on, so now that we opened the first part of the research, now secondary research can come and build on our research to allow for the communication practices that we’re currently lacking, to be worked on.”

He shared his delight at being able to attend the world congress, which runs from 3 to 6 April.

“I was in bed and then I got the email and I was like… wow! I didn’t have words, ran to my brother Jody, I told him listen I’m going to the UK, and he’s like what ?! I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and also humbled, because it was such a daunting task for me to finish my clinical work and research in the same year.”

His future plan includes working in the space of transgender voice studies and therapy.

“So, for example, if you are a transgender male, you were assigned female at birth, but now you want to identify as a male, so now we will help you to sound like a male.”

Other research group participants, Athenkosi Mpiti, Zeenat Ganie, Sinovuyo Mduzulwana, and Lesedi Rakgase, are currently busy with their community service year.