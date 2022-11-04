Grassy Park bookworm who won big at SA literacy competition takes on French Cassidy Hendricks from Buck Road Primary School took second place in the national round of the South African Literacy Association for English Language competition. Grassy Park

Cassidy Hendricks CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old Grassy Park pupil is making Cape Town and her school proud. Cassidy Hendricks from Buck Road Primary School took second place in the national round of the South African Literacy Association for English Language competition.

Her love for reading started when she was two years old and since then, she’s moved on to reading some of the classics. [Watch] Seven-year-old Cassidy Hendricks from Grassy Park in Cape Town has secured second place in a National English Literacy Competition.



She's an avid reader that is way ahead of her age group and has already started reading some of the classics.

Buck Road Primary School principal Colleen Henry said they're proud of Hendricks’ achievements: “As a school community, we are extremely proud of Cassidy Hendricks's achievement. Cassidy's successful story is a ray of sunshine for our school community.”

If competing in national literacy competitions isn’t enough, Hendricks said she was on a mission to learn more languages.

While some adults are still struggling to master the English language, this little brainiac has taken on learning French as well.

“I am a girl. Je suis une fille," she said.

Hendricks’ started learning French earlier this year because she was intrigued by the Eiffel Tower. Other than learning new languages, Hendricks also has a love for food and has already tried her hand at making scones and biscuits.

“One day I want to become a chef so that I can cook delicious food,” she said.

Who knows, maybe one day Cassidy will find herself working in or possibly owning a restaurant in France.