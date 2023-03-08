Graft-accused Agrizzi to make first court appearance in over 2 years

October 2020 was Angelo Aggrizzi's last court appearance in court, which was owed to his apparent ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - The graft-accused former Bosasa boss, Angelo Agrizzi, is set to make his first appearance in a court room in over two years on Wednesday - albeit virtually.

Agrizzi did not make an appearance in the dock for either of the two cases he was accused in since October 2020, owing to his apparent ill health.

But he was now facing an inquiry into his absence and the ensuing delays.

The High Court in Pretoria, which was presiding over the inquiry, ruled that, if possible, he needed to attend the proceedings virtually.

The inquiry kicked off on Tuesday in Agrizzi's absence, but following an objection from the state, proceedings were adjourned to try and secure his attendance.

According to a joint minute from his own doctors and doctors appointed by the state, he was not well enough to attend court physically.

But they said he could potentially attend virtually. The court now ordered that he must do so. Agrizzi's advocate, Manny Witz, said he would make himself available.

How exactly the proceedings would unfold, though, remained to be seen.