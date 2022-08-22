Gqeberha police have confiscated 37 illegal firearms since beginning of August

Police attributed the inroads to patrols in hotspot areas, tracking known criminals and a good informer network.

Over the past week, Anti-Gang Unit members confiscated seven firearms, five homemade guns and a replica.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said a 28-year-old known gangster was in court on Monday.

"Efforts by operational police members to remove these firearms from the wrong hands must be continuous."

Naidu added a pistol was also recovered after police attended to a crime scene in KwaDwesi during the early hours of Monday morning.

"Firearms are a weapon of choice for criminals and we as the SAPS [South African Police Service] will not stop in ensuring that these illegal firearms are taken out of the hands of these felons."