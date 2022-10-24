Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane: We are ready for matric NSC final exams

Education MEC Matome Chiloane detailed the state of readiness for the final exams at B.B Myataza Secondary School

JOHANNESBURG - With a week left before matric pupils sit for their final exams, the Gauteng Education Department said on Monday it was confident that this years' National Senior Certificate (NSC) would be incident free.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane detailed the state of readiness for the final exams at B.B Myataza Secondary School in the east of Johannesburg.

The class of 2022 has had it tough as the COVID-19 pandemic hit while they were in grade 10.

They're also facing the prospect of load shedding and water cuts.

