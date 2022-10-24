Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane: We are ready for matric NSC final exams
Education MEC Matome Chiloane detailed the state of readiness for the final exams at B.B Myataza Secondary School
JOHANNESBURG - With a week left before matric pupils sit for their final exams, the Gauteng Education Department said on Monday it was confident that this years' National Senior Certificate (NSC) would be incident free.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane detailed the state of readiness for the final exams at B.B Myataza Secondary School in the east of Johannesburg.
The class of 2022 has had it tough as the COVID-19 pandemic hit while they were in grade 10.
They're also facing the prospect of load shedding and water cuts.
ALSO READ:
[THREAD] Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano confirmed the provinces readiness for the 2022 NSC Exams. Gauteng has a total of 194 611 full-time & part-time candidates writing this years exams across 1 018 examination centres in the province. #GPMatric2022 pic.twitter.com/UQZfXbERAHGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 24, 2022
The final countdown for the 2022 national senior certificate exams has begun across the province.
More than 194,000 pupils registered to sit for their final exams from 31 October 2022.
This was an increase of over 18,000 more candidates from last year’s 175,000 matriculants.
Chiloane said the province was ready for this mammoth task: “We can confidently say, as a department, we can say that logistically and administratively, we are ready. We have done everything possible to ensure that our pupils are ready. We know that there were challenges. This is the third cohort to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
While Chiloane has voiced his confidence that the year-end exams will continue amid rolling power cuts, water shortages and possible service delivery disruptions.
He has described the class of 2022 as the most disadvantaged cohort of pupils.
The province achieved a 82.8% pass rate last year, the second-highest pass rate in the country.