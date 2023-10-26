GP chairperson Dunga recovering after being involved in deadly crash - EFF

Dunga was traveling with his blue-light motorcade on the R21 near the Pomona off-ramp on Monday when the multi-vehicle collision happened, killing one person and injuring several others.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the party's Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, was still recovering in hospital following a car crash that claimed one life.

Several others were also injured in the multi-vehicle collision on the East Rand.

Dunga, who is also the Ekurhuleni Finance MMC, was traveling with his blue-light motorcade on the R21 near the Pomona off-ramp when the crash happened.

While the police investigate a case of culpable homicide, the circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

Speaking on the sidelines of a labour dispute at the Gold One Mine in Springs yesterday, EFF’s Gauteng Deputy Chairperson, Philip Makwala, gave the latest on Dunga's condition.

“The provincial chairperson is recovering well, and he is in good condition as we speak. He’s in our prayers,” he said.

“We continue to pray for him, and we hope that he is going to recover soon to continue with the big task ahead of 2024.”