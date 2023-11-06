Govt wants to clamp down on spaza shops run by illegal foreign nationals

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said by-laws were to be introduced in municipalities aimed at tightening the monitoring of spaza shops, especially those owned by foreign nationals.

CAPE TOWN - Government wants to clamp down on the running of spaza shops by foreign nationals who are in the country illegally and who have not invested in the country as required by law.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Monday that an audit of spaza shops in villages and townships was imminent.

It comes off the back of a recent Home Affairs workshop with mayors and traditional leaders on international migration.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet was concerned by the spate of poisonings of young children in particular, who allegedly ate goods purchased from spaza shops and vendors.

"There will be immediate inspections of businesses, in particular spaza shops, by the departments of labour, health, small business development and home affairs immigration inspectorate to enforce compliance with applicable by-laws."

Spaza shops will also have to register with municipalities and traditional authorities.



Ntshavheni said that the registration of spaza shops would require compliance with the Business Act.

"A foreign national can only undertake business in South Africa if they make an investment of more than five million rands."

Traditional authorities will also be encouraged to keep a record of foreign nationals living in their communities.