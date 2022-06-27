Govt slammed as tour operators struggle to renew their licences

SATSA slammed the government for its failure to resolve the absence of a board at the National Public Transport Regulator (NTPR), which is responsible for issuing operating licences and permits for tour operators.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

As a result, many tour operators have been forced to operate illegally because they cannot renew their licences, leading to their vehicles being impounded and their businesses not being able to operate. SATSA CEO David Frost has described the situation as a licensing paralysis, which has a far-reaching impact on the economy. Frost said that this was also causing severe economic and reputational damage to the tourism industry as it was inhibiting the growth of SMMEs and large enterprises and their ability to create jobs.

