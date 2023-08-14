Govt's made progress in implementing Zondo Inquiry's recommendations - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed claims that recommendations of the state capture commission had fallen on deaf ears.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been two years since the state capture commission held its final public hearing and President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that government has made progress in the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

This is despite the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) previously saying Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations on state reform had been ignored.

The commission made 205 recommendations on criminal investigations and possible prosecution of people and companies implicated in state capture.

In his weekly newsletters, Ramaphosa said that government was making legislative and institutional changes to reduce the chances of similar acts of corruption.

The commission had urged the state to establish additional anti-corruption bodies but Ramaphosa said that this recommendation had been made part of a broader review of the country’s anti-corruption structures.

He has further added that over the last five years, there had been progress in restoring the integrity of state-owned enterprises that were affected by state capture.