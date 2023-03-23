Govt's energy plan lacks measurables, ActionSA's lawyers tell court

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA and 17 others have taken government and the president to court over the regular bouts of load shedding and the lack of back up at state institutions to provide essential services.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for ActionSA in the case against government over load shedding said that the current energy action plan lacked measurables and therefore the court should grant temporary relief.

In the first part of the case, they want the court to order that government be obliged by law to supply generators and solar panels to schools, hospitals, police stations and small businesses.

They also want the court to rule on the president’s constitutional obligation to ensure the country has an uninterrupted power supply, therefore infringing on human rights.

The UDM and 18 others brought an application to amend the relief sought, saying that they now want government to provide backup facilities in 60 days.

But the court denied this application on Wednesday, saying that it would cause delays in the case.

Government’s lawyers argued that there was a plan being implemented and if the court granted the UDM temporary relief, ordering the purchase of generators and solar panels for essential state facilities would set government back in its work.

Now lawyers for ActionSA, who are among the applicants, have pointed out shortcomings in the energy action plans.

Advocate Bruce Dyke: "There are suggestions, we accept them, there are statements of intent, we accept them, but nowhere, either in the papers or in arguments before this court was there any concrete commitment to an achievable, possible outcome."

Judgment in this matter has been postponed.