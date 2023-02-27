ActionSA disputes Ramaphosa's claim that govt not obliged to provide electricity

The party said government being a shareholder in Eskom meant it was responsible for its ability to produce electricity for the country.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA lawyer Michael Herbst says President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement that government is not constitutionally obligated to provide South Africans with electricity is not true.

Ramaphosa filed an opposing affidavit in the case being brought by the United Democratic Movement and 17 others.

The parties wanted the court to declare the African National Congress (ANC)-led government's response to load shedding as unconstitutional, and that it breached a number of fundamental human rights.

This was in response to Ramaphosa's statement in which he said none of the three spheres of government had the responsibility to supply power to South Africans.

However, Herbst disagreed, and argued that government was a shareholder in Eskom.

"Although one can say that it's situated to be at arm’s length, in other words, Eskom is a parastatal, it's licensed to ensure that electricity is there. But ultimately, the shareholder of Eskom is the government through the Minister. So, if that argument had to be accepted, how does government then not know what's going on in a company where it is the shareholder and it has an interest in?"