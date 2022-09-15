Govt must step up game to prevent repeat of Jagersfontein disaster - Rademeyer Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702, environmental specialist in mine waste management Dr Brian Rademeyer said that we did have laws and policies in place to ensure safety at mines but questioned why they aren’t being implemented. Department of Water and Sanitation

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Jagersfontein JOHANNESBURG - An environmental specialist in mine waste management says government needs to step up its game to prevent a repeat of the Jagersfontein disaster. Dr Brian Rademeyer’s comments come after a mine dam burst, leaving at least one person dead and hundreds homeless in Jagersfontein in the Free State. [PICTURES] The aftermath in Charlesville, Jgersfontein- Free State.



Several homes have been damaged. Public and private infrastructure is covered in grey mud.



Residents were woken up by water gushing from a burst mine dam in the early morning hours of Sunday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/hobLY8IhQO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022 pic.twitter.com/CoKRJ2WqAo EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2022

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo said that the mine was previously found to be non-compliant.

It’s also emerged that a 2020 report by SRK Engineers identified risks involved with the dam.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702 on Thursday morning, Rademeyer said that we did have laws and policies in place to ensure safety at mines but questioned why they aren’t being implemented.

"What should happen - and what does happen - is that the regulator, in this particular case, the Department of Water and Sanitation as well as the Department of Mineral Resources and the Department of Environmental Affairs, need to take those particular topics seriously … we’ve got a legacy of mining more than 100 years. We know how to manage these. So the question is, why it would appear is the regulator not implementing it?

Rademeyer said that if these departments did not treat this as a wake-up call, the country risked a repeat of Jagersfontein.

"If the department, and the various departments, if they do not act on this and take it seriously it is very likely it will reoccur," Rademeyer said.