Govt issues new affidavit in UDM's case on state power provision

The UDM and 18 other parties are demanding that the court compel government to provide essential state facilities with generators and solar panels to combat load shedding.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court will have to consider a new affidavit from government on the number of hospitals and police stations that have generators.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 18 others wanted the state to be compelled by law to provide generators and solar panels to essential state facilities.

They also wanted the court to pronounce the president's constitutional obligation to ensure power supply.

The UDM’s lawyer, Advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi, was not pleased with the government’s lawyers asking to submit a new affidavit at the end of arguments.

On Wednesday, the party’s bid to amend the relief sought was refused, with the court saying it would cause delays in the case.

Ngcukatobi pointed out how the new affidavit that his team must respond to by Monday was equally causing delays.

“They tried yesterday [Wednesday] for judge to say there’s going to be a postponement, there’s going to be another affidavit, [and] now they’re producing another. That is why I’m duty-bound on behalf of my clients [to register our objection]… but we accept, of course, that the judges themselves may say they want to see the information,” said Ngukaitobi on Thursday.

The UDM’s lawyers eventually agreed to file an answering affidavit.

Judgement in the matter was reserved.