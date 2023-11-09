Govt hasn't taken any decision to expel Israel’s ambassador to SA - Pandor

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that it plans to table a motion that government boots out Eliav Belotserkovsky.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said the government has not taken any decision to expel Israel’s ambassador to South Africa.



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that it plans to table a motion next week - that government boots out Eliav Belotserkovsky.

Earlier this week, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the cabinet viewed the ambassador’s remarks made for Palestinian support in the country as untenable.

Answering questions in the National Assembly, Pandor said the government was not yet at the point of such drastic action.

"As to expulsion, there is no decision with respect to that at this moment. Should such a decision be made, we would come into the public space and make the necessary announcement."

However, Pandor’s deputy Alvin Botes said all South African diplomats in Tel Aviv led by a charge d' affaires since the ambassador was recalled in 2018 have, however, been withdrawn for consultations.

"So that is obviously the fortified action that government has taken in response to the conduct of the state of Israel against the people of Palestine."

Some opposition parties said they do not support the move and that South Africa must maintain a presence on the ground during such tenuous times.