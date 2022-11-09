Govt has contingency measures to guard against PSA strike

The Public Service Association is expected to stage a national strike tomorrow following another collapse in wage negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Service and Administration Department said contingency measures were in place to guard against this week’s upcoming strike by government employees.

The Public Service Association (PSA) is expected to stage a national strike on Thursday, following another collapse in wage negotiations.

The union, which represents close to 240,000 workers will deliver its memorandum of grievances to National Treasury.

The government reaffirmed its plans to unilaterally implement the 3% wage increase for public service workers.

Moreover, the government will also pay out an R1,000 non-pensionable cash allowance until March next year, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.

This is despite calls for increases of between 6.5% and 10% by public sector unions.

The refusal by the government to match the worker's demands has seen the public service mete out threats of disruptions at government offices.

But the Department of Public Service and Administration said it won’t allow disruptions.

The government has instead called for trade unions to begin wage negotiations for the 2023/24 financial year.