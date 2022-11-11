Govt divided labour, says PSA on unions who abandonded wage strike

The Public Servants Association of South Africa was the majority union that showed up at the march.

CAPE TOWN - Government workers in Cape Town said they’ll be speaking to the leaders of unions that did not join the wage strike on Thursday.

They said they would try to convince them to join the next strike planned for later this month.

The PSA was the majority union that showed up at the march.

The union's Koos Kruger said the government was out to divide the unions.

"That is what government exactly managed to do, they divided labour. Our Cosatu comrades are not here today [Thursday] because we do not know whether they are in the walls of Luthuli House wherever they negotiate, agree or threaten them but we know the members of Cosatu want to be here."

Meanwhile, the Federation of Unions of South Africa general secretary Riefdah Ajam said divisions among unions were not new.

"While at this stage, we are guided by the mandates of our members and even though the Fedusa unions may be slightly divided in terms of the approach towards the matter, it is not something that is new. Equally so, we are seeing that our sister federation many of their unions are equally, even more divided than we are right now."