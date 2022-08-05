Govt complicit in criminal activities carried at SA's exhausted mines - Cosatu

Cosatu said that government had not only failed citizens that were being terrorised by criminal syndicates in various communities, including Krugersdorp, but they'd also failed to formalise artisanal mining.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that government was complicit in the criminal activities that had been carried out across South Africa's exhausted mines.

Cosatu said that government had not only failed citizens that were being terrorised by criminal syndicates in various communities, including Krugersdorp, but they'd also failed to formalise artisanal mining.

The Minerals Council of South Africa estimates that illegal mining costs the country R7 billion annually and presents potential harm to the public and underground infrastructure.

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that the unregulated industry had become a major threat to peace and security.