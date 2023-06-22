Government says it's on track for analogue to digital switch, despite delays

Two new dates were recently gazetted for the broadcast migration plan, with the final cut-off set down for the end of next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Government said it was on track to finalise plans to migrate from analogue broadcasting to digital despite more than a decade in delays.

Two new dates were recently gazetted for the broadcast migration plan, with the final cut-off set down for the end of next year.

The initial deadline was 2011 – which was then pushed to 2015 due to policy, technical and financial constraints.

Several challenges have also stalled the process.

READ: Gungubele confirms new deadlines gazetted for government's digital migration plans

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, communications deputy minister Philly Mapulane said the challenges were being addressed.

“There will still be analogue television from the 31st of July up to probably the end of next year but we are going to clear the spectrum so that we can allow the telcos which have bidded for the spectrum to get access to what they have paid for.”

The migration process is set to allow for more channels, better quality and efficiency of the spectrum.

Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele said the SABC had already switched off the analogue signal in five provinces.

"M-NET has switched off all their 84 sites. eTV has switched off 30 of their 84 sites across the country.

“The 2-step approach will address the remaining sites, and we are planning to immediately clear 51 transmitters above 694 MegaHartz, this is inclusive of cross-border sites that may cause interference with neighbouring countries.”