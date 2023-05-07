Governing bodies calls for ban of Prime hydration drink at all schools

The National Association of School Governing Bodies alleges that once pupils ingest the drink, their behaviour changes.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Association of School Governing Bodies has called for the banning of the Prime hydration drink in all schools as the hype around it continues.

The popular drink started selling in Checkers stores across the country last week, with many people reporting that it has been sold out at their local shops.

The association alleges that once pupils ingest the drink, their behaviour changes.

It has urged parents to ensure that the learners don't bring prime to school as they are not sure of all the ingredients in the drink.

"You don't know whether they are half mad...hence we are saying it's not workable in terms of schooling, so it has to be banned," said the association's Matakanye Matakanye.