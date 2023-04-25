GOTG working to evacuate more SA nationals trapped in Sudan

77 South African nationals that were confirmed by the government had been trapped in Sudan amid a dangerous conflict between armed forces and a rebel group in the capital city.

JOHANNESBURG - Although the government has confirmed that all South Africans were evacuated from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Gift of the Givers said that they were working on retrieving a few more who are stuck in other areas of the country.

More than 45 South Africans were rescued from the conflict-ridden city on Tuesday after being stranded with no way home for over a week.

Read:

- Blinken says Sudan rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire

- Sudan conflict: trapped South Africans on their way out, confirms Dirco

- South Africans evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, says Dirco

This is after conflict broke out between the country's armed forces and a rebel group in the capital city.

More than 420 people have been killed and thousands more wounded.

The rebel group – the Rapid Support Forces - has cut off electricity, water supply and the internet to residents making it hard to contact those in the country.

Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman said that they were working with government to organise transport out of the country.

“Gift of the Givers has now arranged an additional bus for the four South Africans left behind and we got a call from the Brazilian Embassy, they have 9 people they want to put on the buses. Filipinos called us, they have 4, there’s another Palestinian family and we are opening the bus to whoever wants to come.”