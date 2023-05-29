GoTG says it's an 'extremely important' week in Van Deventer negotiation talks

According to the Gift of the Givers, they are at the important week in the negotiations to release Gerco van Deventer who was kidnapped in 2017 in Libya.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers says this is an extremely important week in the Gerco van Deventer negotiation process.

The humanitarian aid organisation's hostage negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, has received yet another video from the Western Cape paramedic recorded on 26 May, in which he can be seen and heard pleading for help.

The organisation has since shared the clip with members of the media.

"I'm requesting urgent help to facilitate and activate any action that can lead to my release. I do not know of my family's whereabouts or their wellbeing and I’m requesting any assistance to facilitate, help me build a bridge to reach the outside world for me to gain what was taken from me - my freedom and liberty."

Van Deventer has been in captivity for more than five years now following his kidnapping in Libya in 2017.

He was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and has since been moved to Mali where he's currently being held.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said Dicko received the latest video from intermediaries who received it directly from al-Qaeda.

"Yehia is currently in Mali, talking to intermediaries and people of influence with the hope that in the next few days, they can convince al-Qaeda to release Gerco unconditionally as there are no funds to pay any ransom. This is an important week for all of us and we hope and pray that there is a favourable outcome."