GOTG's Sooliman backs SA calls for ICC to probe Israel for war crimes

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday confirmed that South Africa had approached the ICC for an investigation into war crimes committed in Gaza.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers (GOTG) says it fully supports the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel for war crimes.

This follows after one of the humanitarian aid group's members, Ahmed Abbasi, and his brother were killed while returning from morning prayers in Gaza on Thursday.

Gift of the Givers believes Abbasi, who had been serving as head of their office in Gaza since 2013, was killed in a targeted attack.

"Innocent lives are being lost, and the rules of law are no longer being observed. Children are just being killed, almost half of the 11,000 people that have died in Gaza are children," Ramaphosa said.

Following the death of Abbasi, who reported witnessing the killing of hundreds of people in Gaza, Sooliman said that Gift of the Givers was fully behind Ramaphosa's call.

"We endorse the president's call for the terrorist from Tel Aviv, Benjamin Netanyahu, to be hauled before the ICC in the Hague for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing."

Sooliman said that the Gift of the Givers also supported a motion put forward in Parliament on Thursday for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from South Africa and the severing of diplomatic ties with Israel.

Gift of the Givers also relayed how Abbasi wanted to die with dignity.

Sooliman said Abbasi sent them a message from Gaza recently.

"Three to four days ago, he sent us a message to say that he and his wife and three children and the family of 30 are going stay in the apartment and wait for death, as martyrs, like everybody else.”

Sooliman said Abbasi had grown tired of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

“This continuous call by IDF [Israel Defence Forces] to move around in different places was not working. You could see the lies and deception. As the people were moving, they were targeted and bombed.”