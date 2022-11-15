Gordhan dismisses Takatso Consortium CEO's resignation as 'argy-bargy'

Gordhan told Parliament on Tuesday that Novick's resignation is an internal matter of the consortium.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has dismissed Monday’s resignation of aviation veteran Gidon Novick, from the board of the Takatso Consortium, as commercial “argy-bargy”.

The Takatso Consortium is due to purchase a majority stake in South African Airways (SAA).

Novick’s aviation company is part of that consortium.

Gordhan told Parliament on Tuesday that Novick's resignation is an internal matter of the consortium.

The Standing Committee of Public Accounts has been probing SAA and the Department of Public Enterprises on the Takatso Consortium deal - which would see it take a 51% stake in SAA.

Gordhan said his role in the transaction should not be overstated in the wake of Novick's resignation on Monday - citing a lack of communication and information.

Novick is the former CEO of the now-defunct low-cost airline, Kulula and is involved with aviation newcomer Lift.

"What happens within Takatso is their business. Just because he happens to be somebody who has experience somewhere in his past, it doesn’t discredit everybody else, nor does it mean that what he has to put on the table is something one has to necessarily take extremely seriously."

Gordhan said it's telling of the prospects of the transaction, that while Novick has resigned as a director, he has not withdrawn his Global Airways company, from the transaction.

READ: Who's who in the new Takatso Consortium