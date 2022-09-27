Gordhan announces restructuring of Eskom board

The minister met members of the board, whose term expired last year, and whose positions were extended subject to a review.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday announced that the Eskom board would be reconstituted and restructured.

Gordhan informed the board, chaired by professor Malegapuru Makgoba, a review had been finalised and members would be informed of the outcome of the process.

In a statement, the department of public enterprises indicated that government would deliberate on the reconstitution of a new and restructured Eskom board and an announcement would be made in due course.

The restructuring of the Eskom board came as political parties in Parliament called for the board and the CEO’s removal following the latest bout of load shedding.

Gordhan said he was in constant communication with the board on various matters pertaining to the “current generation challenges” and other energy-related matters such as procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees as well as combating fraud and corruption.

The Public Enterprises Department said Gordhan thanked the current board for their service during the most challenging period for the entity.