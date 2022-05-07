Go

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away

The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.

40 minutes ago

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has died.

The family says it is waiting on the postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

He previously acted in Mzansi Magic's telenovelaIsibaya.

This article first appeared on 702 : Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away

