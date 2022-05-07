Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away
The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.
The family says it is waiting on the postmortem to confirm the cause of death.
He previously acted in Mzansi Magic's telenovelaIsibaya.
The family of #gomoramzansi actor Siyabonga Zubane confirm he passed on this morning at his home in Soweto#RIPSiyabongaZubane pic.twitter.com/gd0kqkWpcCBuzz Life News (@BuzzLifenews) May 7, 2022
Breaking NewsGods Suggestion (@S_Glenn_) May 7, 2022
Gomora actor Sdumo Siyabonga Zubanes passes away after committing suicide. #RIP pic.twitter.com/hfejhpRZX9
Heartbroken to read that young actor from Gomora has passed from suicide. May he find peace and restBhut Masasa (@MsMasasa) May 7, 2022
