Goliath Gaming and McDonald's scout for SA's next top FIFA players

Goliath Gaming said their academy would provide opportunities to empower and upskill young gamers who display passion and promise, showing them just what it takes to compete at the top level of FIFA in SA.

JOHANNESBURG – Esport is growing globally and the gaming industry has evolved into a fully-fledged career path.

It has become more inclusive than other sports, with boys and girls able to play on the same teams and participants coming from various social groups and demographics.

Goliath Gaming, known as the home of SA’s top gamers like Kaylan Moodley, Julio Bianchi, Thabo Moloi and Zaid April, who have qualified for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023, has partnered with McDonald’s South Africa to find the next FIFA gaming superstars to join the Goliath Gaming Academy.



“I know first-hand how one single opportunity can change your life, which is why I’m incredibly excited about the journey ahead with McDonald’s SA and what it means for young aspiring gamers in South Africa. The McDonald’s SA and Goliath Gaming Academy search is just the beginning. We have some exciting things in the pipeline for the months ahead,” said Julio Bianchi.

Bianchi is the FIFA team captain for Goliath Gaming that will be representing South Africa in Saudi Arabia at FIFAe Nations Cup from 11-14 July 2023. Team SA will be joined by 11 teams from Europe, three from the Middle East and Africa, three from South America and two from North and Central America, along with the host nation.

“I’m looking forward to representing my country at the FIFAae Nations World Cup. I’m also looking forward to gaining experience in these massive events. We plan to go all the way and win the tournament, so we will represent South Africa to the best of our abilities and work hard as a team,” said Zaid April.

The search is open to aspiring FIFA gamers of all levels who have a passion for FIFA and are interested in taking their gaming to the next level.

The scouting process will comprise of an online registration page for interested gamers to sign up.

“Following a rigorous vetting process of all submissions by some of South Africa’s top FIFA players, the top 128 will go through to a series of FIFA competitions to be held at specific McDonald’s SA restaurants in Johannesburg on select dates,” said Goliath Gaming.

The top 3 gamers in the competition will earn their spot in the Goliath Gaming Academy. The 4th bonus spot will be awarded to the gamer who gets the most community votes.

“The four individuals will join Goliath Gaming under their Academy for a select period of time and will get to work closely with the team to hone their skills. The Academy representatives will be provided with a gaming console, gaming screen and gaming equipment, and buffed up with their internet connection, for the duration of their time in the Goliath Gaming Academy,” said Goliath Gaming.

Registration is now open and closes on 15 July 2023.